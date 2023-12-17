CM Sukhu inaugurates ‘Him Mahotsav’ in Dilli Haat at New Delhi

Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Him Mahotsav’ being organised in Dilli Haat by HimCraft, Himachal Pradesh Tourism development Corporation (HPTDC) and Art, Language and Culture department from 17 to 30 December at New Delhi. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. (PTI)

The CM said that the present state government was taking initiatives to promote the state’s ‘pahari’ culture at various national and international platforms. He said the government was making efforts to export the Himachali caps which were being appreciated by investors in Dubai.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The CM stated that ‘Him Mahotsav’ would provide an effective platform for the state’s artisans and weavers to sell their products and take big orders in the national capital besides expanding their business activities. He added that as many as 60 stalls had been showcased in the ‘Him Mahotsav’ and cultural programmes would be presented by the Himachali folk artists.

Sukhu said the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh attracts all and weather in winter was very good as compared to the plains. He welcomed the tourists to enjoy winter especially the last weekend of the year in the state and added that winter carnival will be an added attraction for them.

Speaking on the occasion, industries minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said ‘Him Mahotsav’ was an attempt to celebrate the art, culture and cuisine of the state. He said that Himcraft had organised similar events during the International Trade Fair and G20 Summit where the handicrafts, handlooms and cuisine of the state were highly appreciated and registered good sales. He also detailed the activities of the Himcraft and the support being extended by the state government to the artisans and weavers.

Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena in his welcome address detailed the aims and objectives of the event.