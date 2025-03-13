Coach Vikram Rajvir Singh relishes special hat-trick with Punjab lifting U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy

Considering former Test cricketer Vikram Rajvir Singh played Test cricket for India it may sound strange but donning the coach’s hat, VRV Singh capped off the domestic season with three titles in BCCI’s under-23 competitions. Punjab first won the one-day title in January followed by the four-day CK Nayudu Trophy and recently won the CK Nayudu Trophy winners’ versus Rest of India (ROI) match to end the season on a high. Punjab lifted the U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy after its match against Rest of India ended in a draw at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Punjab won the U-23 title on the basis of first innings lead against ROI in a drawn game which concluded at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

In reply to Punjab’s first innings total of 255, ROI were bowled out for 115 runs in their first innings. The hosts took the first innings lead of 140 runs. Batting again in the second innings, Punjab made mammoth 530/7 with opener Harnoor Pannu making 161 and left-handed batter Rahul Kumar scoring 125. ROI were 96 for 1 when the play ended on the last day of the four-day tie.

“I am enjoying the role of being the coach. Punjab cricket has given me a lot. In a way, I am giving back to the state which provided me the platform where I could showcase my skills and get into the Indian team. My team had brilliant players who worked relentlessly the whole season maintaining fitness throughout,” said 40-year-old Singh, who called time on his playing career in 2019 after five Tests, two ODIs, and 29 first-class matches.

His coaching career began with UT Cricket association in 2019, “That was a good break for me. I learnt a lot in that first year of my coaching career. Every season I have to improve and upgrade so that I can give new insights to the players,” felt Singh, who is now BCCI Level II coach and has also been attached with the National Cricket Academy camps in the past as a bowling coach.

It may be recalled his name was doing the rounds for the role of head coach of the Punjab senior men’s team when the domestic season began but former Indian cricketer and Mumbai’s Wasim Jaffer was named as head coach. Regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the country once, Singh made his India debut in 2006.

“Life comes full circle. I like to take things as they come. I am happy with the way things happened. Seeing my team win and dominate was the best feeling. These are the moments we live for. Cricket has been my life and I enjoy mentoring cricketers,” added Singh.

PCA Stadium offered good sporting pitch for the game along with blazing ground conditions.

Brief scores

Punjab (1st Innings): 255 all out in 84.2 overs (Salil Arora 60, Himanshu Singh 5/57 and Piyush Dahiya 3/56, (2nd Innings): 530/7 (declared) in 160 overs (Harnoor Pannu 161, Uday Saharan 80, Rahul 125, Jay Malusare 3/95);

ROI (1st Innings): 115 all out in 43.1 overs (Shikhar Mohan 33, Garv Kumar 5/36, Krish Bhagat 3/38), (2nd Innings): 96 for 1 in 23 overs (Macneil HN 44).