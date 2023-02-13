Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Paras’ fifer propels Chandigarh

Riding on five-wicket haul from Paras, Chandigarh bowled out Goa for 225 in their first innings on Day 1 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match being played at Sector-16 Cricket Stadium, on Sunday. In reply, Chandigarh were 43/1 at the end of the first day’s play.

Chandigarh skipper Arjun Azad opted to bowl first. Rohit Dhanda bagged a couple of wickets by dismissing Shivam Amonkar (6) and Manthan Kutkar (0) putting Chandigarh on top. Karan Sharma, at the other end supported Rohit well and bowled Rahul Mehta (15) with the scorecard reading 22/3.

Kashyap Balke along with new batter skipper Deepraj Gaonkar strengthened the team with a 67-run partnership as both steered the score to 89. Paras ended this dangerous looking partnership when he accounted for Balke (25). Skipper Gaonkar once again boosted the team by sharing a 47-run partnership with new batter Vasu Tiwari. Later, Vasu fell short of Dhanda’s throw as he scored 14 and left half of his side at 136.

Thereafter, no batter failed to support Gaonkar. Paras sent back Manish Kakode (1) with 148/6 on the board. Chiragveer Dhindsa dismissed Keith Pintu (10) followed by demolition led by Paras. He wrapped up tailenders - Heramb Parab (2) and SA Mishra (0), and also marked the end of a valiant inning of Gaonkar, who scored 138 off 64 balls with the help of 20 boundaries and a six. Paras (5/57) had the maximum share of the wickets followed by Rohit Dhanda (2/40). Karan Sharma and Chiragveer Singh Dhindsa shared one each.

In reply, Heramb Parab gave a massive blow to the hosts by dismissing Chandigarh opener Pardeep Yadav leg before wicket (lbw) on the very first ball of the innings, but the unbeaten batters, Harnoor Singh (16) and Skipper Arjun Azad (25), finished the day at 43/1.