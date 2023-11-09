Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday offered to help his Delhi and Punjab counterparts in stubble management, saying that it is everybody’s responsibility to keep the environment clean and that there should be no politics on the issue of pollution. Collective responsibility to save environment: Haryana CM Khattar

“If (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal and (Punjab CM) Bhagwant Mann need help of the Haryana government in stubble management, then we are ready to provide assistance,” Khattar said said after inaugurating a hot air balloon nature safari in Pinjore.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that farmers should stop the stubble burning forthwith in northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, saying it was one of the major contributors to air pollution.

“There should be no politics on the issue of pollution, it is the responsibility of all of us to keep the environment pure,” Khattar said, adding, “The issue of pollution in Delhi NCR is not a political issue, still some leaders are doing politics on it, but they are not getting any benefit.”

He said that the incidents of stubble burning have reduced significantly in Haryana, whereas the cases of farm fires are more in Punjab.

“There has been a significant reduction in the incidents of stubble burning in Haryana, whereas the incidents of stubble burning are more in Punjab. We all need to work together to solve this problem,” he said.

Punjab is reporting several cases of stubble burning, but the people of Haryana and Delhi are also suffering, he said and added that “polluted air is not restricted by boundaries”.

“When there are stubble burning cases in Punjab, its impact is suffered by people of Haryana and Delhi too,” Khattar said.

Responding to a question regarding pollution due to stubble burning incidents, the chief minister said, “Due to pollution, the situation has become such that at some places, offices and schools have to be closed. Therefore, it is our responsibility to keep the environment and air pure.”

The air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) worsened on Wednesday morning, with smoke from post-harvest paddy straw burning in neighbouring states accounting for one-third of the air pollution in the national capital.

Haryana took effective steps for stubble management: Khattar

The chief minister said that the Haryana government has taken effective steps for stubble management. “The government is providing machines to farmers for stubble management and is also providing subsidy,” the CM said.

“There is a need to increase commercial use of stubble. The possibilities of using straw in ethanol, energy plants, bricks etc. will have to be increased,” he said.

The chief minister also appealed to farmers not to burn stubble, but use it commercially. “While this will provide relief from pollution, it will also increase the income of farmers,” he added.

