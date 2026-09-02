Commuters hassled as 2,000 farmers lay siege to Chandigarh-Mohali border

Daily commuters between Chandigarh and Mohali faced delays and route diversions on Tuesday as around 2,000 farmers of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) began a day-and-night protest near the Faidan barrier that will continue till September 7. The farmers are seeking a special session of the Punjab assembly to review earlier agreements on the state’s river waters, greater use of canal water and measures to conserve groundwater. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The protesters have set up a stage near the Mohali Golf range and the 47/48 light point, blocking one side of the road completely. This forced residents, particularly around the Sector 48-Faidan dividing road, Sector 47/48 and Jagatpura routes, to take longer alternate routes.

Anita, a resident of Phase 11 who works in Chandigarh, said, “I now have to leave home much earlier than usual as traffic starts building up around the protest route. Even a normal journey takes considerably longer.”

A Sector 48 resident said the disruption had made even short-distance travel difficult. “The road blockage has become a hassle for people living nearby. We are taking alternate routes even for short-distance travel to avoid getting stuck in the snarls,” the resident said.

4,000 police personnel on ground

The Chandigarh police, meanwhile, have deployed nearly 4,000 police personnel, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, along the city’s border with Mohali to prevent farmers from entering the city. “Almost all border points with Mohali have been covered with proper barricading and deployment in place. Protesters would not be allowed to enter Chandigarh,” said Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur.

Due to the restrictions and road closures, several cars and two-wheelers were seen entering the city from the wrong side.

What farmers want

The SKM, led by farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal and backed by 32 farmer organisations, is seeking a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), complete loan waivers for farmers and farm labourers, and an increase in the sugarcane price to ₹500 per quintal. The organisations are also demanding timely clearance of pending sugarcane payments.

Water and crop diversification are among the other major issues. The farmers are seeking a special session of the Punjab assembly to review earlier agreements on the state’s river waters, greater use of canal water and measures to conserve groundwater.

They are also demanding guaranteed MSP procurement for alternative crops such as basmati, maize, potatoes, pulses and vegetables, arguing that assured markets are necessary to encourage farmers to shift away from paddy.

Farmer leaders said the agitation would remain peaceful and that they were open to dialogue with the government. The protest is scheduled to continue till September 7, but organisers have indicated it could be extended depending on the government’s response.