Condemn crusades and force conversions by ‘prophets’: Catholic delegation to Akal Takht jathedar

A delegation of Roman Catholic churches on Monday called on Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and handed him a letter while extended solidarity with the Sikhs against the use of the word 'crusade' for congregations, allegedly spreading hatred against other religions and forcible conversion of Sikhs to Christianity by so-called pastors.

According to the letter the leaders of the main line churches under the title masih maha sabha are working together to chalk out a common policy regarding contentious issues of crusades and conversions. They condemn the activities of those who promote animosity towards other religions. The Catholic Church is totally against conversion by force, the letter said.

The delegation of the Christian religious leaders was led by commission for inter-religious dialogue director John Grewal and diocese of Jalandhar.