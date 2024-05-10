Congress will implement MSP for crops, says Anandpur Sahib candidate Vijay Inder Singla

Continuing his campaign in Mohali and Kharar that fall in the Anandpur Sahib constituency, Congress candidate Vijay Inder Singla on Thursday appealed to the public to vote for the Congress to uphold the country’s democracy and defend its constitutional legacy. Congress candidate from Anandpur Sahib Vijay Inder Singla campaigning in Mohali on Thursday. (HT photo)

In Kharar, Singla campaigned near Bhuru Chowk and Dusshera ground. He also visited Sector 78 in Mohali and Nagar Khera Dharamshala in Kurali, before meeting Tempo Truck Union in Mullanpur and Kumaon Colony, Nayagaon. He was accompanied by local leaders who introduced him to the voters.

Singla expressed gratitude to the gatherings for their presence and support despite the scorching heat.

Speaking to the media, Singla said, “The current BJP government has endangered the foundation of our country’s Constitution. It made a mockery of the army recruitment. Punjab’s economy relies on agriculture and thus Rahul Gandhi has promised to implement MSP for various crops. The Congress is fighting hard to save the democracy and secularism in the country and thus people should vote for it to dethrone the BJP-led central government.”

“Congress has always strived to bring prosperity to Punjab. After PGIMER, the Congress government set up a huge hospital in Sangrur. Through our manifesto, we want to address the urgent issues that Punjab and the country are battling,” Singla said, while accusing the central government of misusing the media, ED and CBI.