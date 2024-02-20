Country needs to grow at 9-10% : Former Niti Aayog CEO

Former chief executive officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant on Monday said that India needed to grow by 9-10% for the next three decades to become a US$ 35 trillion economy by 2047. Former chief executive officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant (HT File Photo)

Kant who delivered the keynote address at the Viksit Bharat debate held at Ashoka University in Sonepat said that the country needs constant innovation and disruption to realise this vision besides focus on growth that is digital and manufacturing-led, and maximising the potential of sunrise sectors such as CleanTech and ClimateTech.