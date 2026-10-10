Criminal’s relatives, aides attack on-duty cop, vandalise his car in Ludhiana

A police constable was assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and his car vandalised by the relatives and associates of a wanted criminal after he questioned the latter’s brother about the fugitive’s whereabouts near Gurdwara Reru Sahib on Reru Sahib Road, police said. Constable says the assault followed questioning of whereabouts of the wanted criminal from his brother. (HT)

According to police, the assailants cornered the constable when he attempted to flee, continued the assault and threatened to kill him before escaping as bystanders began gathering at the scene.

According to the complaint lodged by inspector Balbir Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Shimlapuri police station, senior constable Gurpreet Singh was tracking Anmol, alias Moli, a wanted criminal in connection with a firing case registered at the police station on September 22.

Gurpreet informed the SHO over the phone that he was travelling in civil dress in his Maruti Suzuki Swift when he reached Toba Chowk near Gurdwara Reru Sahib, within the jurisdiction of Daba police station. He spotted two men whom he found suspicious and recognised one of them as Dilpreet Singh, alias Saurav, Anmol’s brother.

When Gurpreet questioned Dilpreet about Anmol’s whereabouts, the latter allegedly summoned his uncle, Jagroop Singh, who arrived with several other men, including Pawan Chor, Saurav, Gaurav and Sunil, along with four to five unidentified persons.

The complaint states that Jagroop Singh and Pawan Chor were armed with sharp-edged weapons and that the group appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

When Gurpreet identified himself as a cop and cautioned them against unlawful conduct, the men allegedly turned abusive and launched an assault.

The constable in his complaint alleged that he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons. When he tried to escape, the assailants surrounded him and continued the attack. They also vandalised his car, striking it with their weapons, causing damage.

The group fled when people began converging at the spot, allegedly after issuing death threats to him.

Gurpreet subsequently apprised SHO Balbir Singh of the incident, following which his statement was recorded.

Acting on the complaint, the Daba police registered an FIR under Sections 109, 132, 121(1), 118(1), 115(2), 126(2), 324(4), 111, 351(2), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused. The provisions include offences relating to attempt to murder, assault on a public servant, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, property damage, organised crime, criminal intimidation and rioting.

Police said efforts were underway to apprehend the accused.