Curb highway convoy delays in public interest, J&K health minister urges LG

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo on Friday urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to ease traffic congestion caused by security convoy movements on the national highway. Jammu and Kashmir health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo on Friday urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to ease traffic congestion caused by security convoy movements on the Srinagar-Anantnag-Kulgam-Qazigund National Highway. (File photo)

In a post on X, Itoo acknowledged that security remains paramount, but stressed that “so is the well-being of our people.”

“While travelling frequently on the Srinagar-Anantnag-Kulgam-Qazigund National Highway, it is deeply distressing to see ambulances stranded, students missing classes and ordinary citizens waiting 15–30 minutes, sometimes even hours, for convoy movement. What fault have our people committed to endure such hardships?” the minister wrote.

She appealed to Sinha and security authorities to implement citizen-friendly traffic protocols. “I earnestly appeal to @OfficeOfLGJandK @manojsinha_ Sb and the authorities concerned to explore practical traffic management measures that uphold essential security protocols while ensuring uninterrupted passage for ambulances and minimising public inconvenience,” she said.

“Security and compassion must go hand in hand. Let governance be reflected not just in policies, but in the everyday lives of citizens through dignity, sensitivity and meaningful relief,” Itoo added.