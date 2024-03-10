Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Ludhiana

A debit-ridden farmer allegedly ended his life by consuming pesticide in Bassuwal village of Hathur on Sunday, police said. He was rushed to hospital by his family members, where the doctors declared him dead. (HT File Photo)

He was rushed to hospital by his family members, where the doctors declared him dead.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ASI Sulakhan Singh from police station Jodhan, who is investigating the case, said that the 50-year-old farmer was survived by his wife and two minor children. He had a debit of ₹10 lakh.

The ASI added that the farmer had two-and-a half acre land, out of which he had already sold out one acre. The remaining one-and-a-half acres of land was also mortgaged.

He added that according to the family members, he was under depression due to debt following which he consumed pesticide on Sunday and died.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC on the statement of his wife.