Dry weather to persist in Chandigarh this week: Met

Dry weather is likely to continue this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as the city transitions into autumn. While the temperature in Chandigarh has been on a downward trend, both maximum and minimum temperatures saw a marginal rise on Sunday. (HT File)

While the temperature has been on a downward trend, both maximum and minimum temperatures saw a marginal rise on Sunday. The maximum temperature rose from 33.7°C on Saturday to 33.8°C on Sunday, 2.1 degrees above normal. The minimum went from 18.3°C on Saturday to 19.5°C on Sunday, 1.6 degrees above normal.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said that while the mercury will dip gradually as winter approaches, small fluctuations cannot be ruled out. He added that the temperature will not necessarily drop daily.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 34°C while the minimum will remain around 19°C.

Air quality turns moderate

Meanwnhile, Chandigarh’s Air Quality Index (AQI) shifted from satisfactory to moderate on Sunday, with average AQI values reaching 121 in Sector 53, 102 in Sector 22, and 101 in Sector 25.

AQI between 51-100 is considered satisfactory and can cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people. Between 101-200, it is considered moderate and can cause breathing discomfort to people with lung and heart diseases.

The increase is partly attributed to the bursting of green crackers on Dussehra with PM 2.5 levels briefly spiking to 302 in Sector 53 before coming down to 27 on Sunday evening.