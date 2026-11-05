ED raids AAP Moga MLA’s residence in land fraud probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided seven locations on Wednesday, including the Moga residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, in a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged fraudulent acquisition of government land and misuse of public funds. The search comes six days after the AAP re-nominated Dr Arora from the Moga assembly constituency for the 2027 elections. The searches were underway at the time of filing this report. Security personnel stand guard as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches the property of AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in Moga on Wednesday. (ED)

A first-time legislator, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, 44, is the Punjab AAP women’s wing president.

ED officials privy to the matter said the case stems from a Punjab Police FIR registered on June 16, 2024, at Dharamkot police station. The investigation involves allegations of fraudulent mutation of government land acquired for National Highway 754A and the wrongful disbursement of compensation.

Teams from the ED’s Chandigarh zonal unit initiated searches around 6 am at Dr Arora’s primary residence in Moga and a flat in Icon Heights. The MLA was present at her residence during the raid.

“The searches covered premises associated with Amandeep Kaur Arora, AAP women’s wing Punjab president and Moga MLA, her husband Dr Rakesh Arora, family members, and associates, including a de-addiction hospital associated with Dr Rakesh Arora,” an ED official said.

The FIR was registered against revenue official (patwari) Navdeep Singh and associate Dilkhush Kumari under sections covering criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. Dr Arora was not named as an accused in the original police FIR.

Following the raids, AAP workers gathered outside her residence in protest, alleging the central agency was acting at the behest of the BJP to pressure the MLA ahead of the assembly elections.

Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, who holds an MBBS degree, having graduated from Crimea State Medical University, Ukraine, in 2008, was elected to represent Moga in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections after defeating high-profile candidate Malvika Sood of the Congress, the sister of actor Sonu Sood.

In the assembly, she served on the committee on local bodies and the committee on panchayati raj institutions (2022–23).

Her husband, Dr Rakesh Arora, is a government medical officer and practising doctor in Moga. He is associated with a local de-addiction and rehabilitation hospital in Moga, which was among the key properties searched by the ED during the money laundering raid.

According to the ED, Navdeep and Kumari are accused of forging revenue records to claim compensation of ₹1 crore from the NHAI for the construction of the 754A Greenfield Express Highway in Adhramaan village in Dharamkot tehsil.

A Punjab Vigilance Bureau inquiry on December 12, 2022, allegedly found that revenue department records were forged and a mutation was entered and sanctioned in Kumari’s name, enabling her to claim compensation from the NHAI.

The examination by the Mohali Forensic Science Laboratory revealed that the signatures of the patwari and naib tehsildar were forged for the mutation documents, officials said.

The Punjab Police filed a chargesheet against Navdeep Singh and two others in 2024. The ED obtained the chargesheet in July this year.

In February 2024, the Punjab Lokpal had summoned Amandeep Arora to appear before it after taking note of a complaint of corruption filed against her and her family members by her former personal assistant, Harsh Aren.