Security beefed up, 450 cops to be on duty for I-Day function in Panchkula

Ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, the police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Independence Day function to be held at the Parade Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula. HT Image

As per police officials, as many as 450 cops will be stationed around the parade ground and 10 temporary police check posts have been set up in view of the security in the district. Apart from this, strict monitoring will also be done by nine permanent border nakas.

The area around the ceremony will also be inspected by a special combing and anti-sabotage team of the police.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be imposed within a radius of one kilometre outside the parade ground from 7 pm on August 14 to 1 pm on August 15. Gatherings of five or more persons will not be allowed to carry any weapons like sticks or swords. Drones will also not be allowed in this area. Action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be taken against the offenders.

Officials said the tricity police has also run a joint operation under which all hotels and cafes will be closed at the time of the event and hotels are also being checked.

Panchkula traffic police have also issued a traffic advisory stating that in view of tight security on the arrival of VIPs, all traffic routes towards the ground will be blocked and advised people to adopt alternate routes.

Dress rehearsal of celebrations held on Sunday

A full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations at the Parade Ground in Sector-5 was conducted on Sunday with deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni overseeing the event and reviewing all the preparations.

The DC led the proceedings, hoisting the flag and inspecting the parade. Deputy commissioner of police Sumer Pratap Singh and various officers from the district administration were also present. The district-level Independence Day function will have Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta as the chief guest.

Reviewing the arrangements, Soni gave necessary directives to the departments concerned to ensure preparations for the Independence Day celebrations.