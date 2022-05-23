Excise cut brings fuel prices down to 8-week low in Chandigarh tricity
A day after the Centre announced a cut in excise duty on fuel to control inflation, petrol and diesel prices dropped to nearly a two-month low in the tricity.
In Chandigarh, where the fuel rates remain cheapest, petrol was available for ₹96.20 per litre and diesel for ₹84.26, a drop of ₹8.54 and ₹6.57 per litre, respectively, as compared to the prices on Saturday. In Mohali, petrol cost ₹97.21 and diesel ₹87.53, a drop of ₹8.38 and ₹6.7, respectively.
Fuel remains the most expensive in Panchkula, with petrol at ₹97.82 and diesel at ₹90.65, though down by ₹8.67 and ₹7.05, respectively.
Explaining the difference between the drop in rates announced by the Centre ( ₹9.5 per litre for petrol and ₹7 for diesel) and the actual cut, Mohali District Petroleum Dealers Association president Ashwinder Mongia said: “The reduction in excise duty was done at the end of the oil companies. There are other taxes and charges added before fuel reaches the consumer.”
Even though the prices have dropped, they still remain higher than the prices on March 21 before a series of 14 hikes took the rates to this year’s peak on April 10 (see box) after having remained stable since November last year. Even as there was no more hike in the past six weeks as the global crude prices dropped, the benefit was not passed on to the consumers.
“The price of fuel was moving in tandem with global price of crude oil. While it was volatile in March, the price stabilised and started to come down in April, because of which the price hikes also stopped in India,” said Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers Association president Arjan Singh.
Meanwhile, Mongia said that even after the reduction in prices, it was business as usual at the petrol pumps in Mohali as the footfall remained low due to much lower prices in Chandigarh. His association has also written to the Punjab finance minister to reduce the VAT charged on fuel, especially diesel, and to bring it on a par with that in Chandigarh.
-
92% coral colonies translocated from Haji Ali are surviving in Navy Nagar
Out of 329 live coral colonies which were translocated from the Haji Ali bay to Navy Nagar in November 2020, as a result of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Coastal Road project, 303 colonies (or 92% of the total) were found to have survived in a healthy state a year later, as per a newly published study by researchers at the National Institute of Oceanography.
-
Heat wave: SSP orders special care of police dogs, horses
Horses of the mounted police and dogs of the canine squad maintained by Prayagraj police are also feeling the impact of soaring temperatures. Aware of their importance for the police force, the SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar visited the stables and the kennel and ordered that cooling be ensured in areas where animals were kept. Prayagraj police has 18 horses in its stables and four dogs including two Labradors and two German Shepherds.
-
Chandigarh man beaten to death over parking
A 24-year-old man was beaten to death after a dispute over parking of a two-wheeler in the congested Mori Gate area of Manimajra late on Saturday night. The incident was captured on CCTV, on the basis of which the four assailants besides their friend Rahul, with whom Suraj had an argument over parking in the afternoon, have been identified and booked. All belong to Mauli Jagran, said police.
-
6.6% of city’s fully vaccinated beneficiaries have taken precautionary doses
Mumbai: Though only 3.5% of Maharashtra's fully Covid-19 vaccinated beneficiaries have taken the precautionary doses, Mumbai leads as 6.6% of its fully vaccinated population receiving the doses. Maharashtra on Sunday reported 326 new Covid-19 cases with zero deaths, taking the caseload to 7,882,802, while the toll remained at 147,856. The toll for Mumbai remained at 19,566. In Mumbai, 9,629,719 beneficiaries took both doses of their vaccine, of which 638,452 beneficiaries have taken their precaution dose.
-
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Policy for victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment, says HC
The Delhi high court has refused to grant relief to a woman who sought employment under a rehabilitation policy for the victim families of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying the central scheme only envisages that preference should be given during recruitment and does not make appointment mandatory in the absence of any hiring exercise.
