Expect foggy days ahead in Ludhiana

The new year has been welcomed by a cold wave in the city. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 5.3 degrees Celsius lower than normal. The maximum temperature was 12.4 degrees Celsius while the normal for the day was 17.7 degrees Celsius. Labourers sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold winter day in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

Cold is classified as a weather condition where the temperature is 4-5 degrees Celsius lower than normal temperature.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, said the cold wave conditions were likely to continue Thursday. “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for until tomorrow,” she said.

“Cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh on the day,” the IMD bulletin mentioned The coming days are also expected to have dense fog.

“Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail during late night/early morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab...till January 3,” the bulletin added. She ruled out any chances of rain in the coming days.

She said that January did see some rain and the normal rainfall for the month was 28.3 mm. The city has so far seen relatively dry winters, with the only rain on December 23. The city received 2.3 mm rain in December.