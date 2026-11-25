The family members of jailed Punjab minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday kickstarted his election campaign on the occasion of Gurpurb, seeking people’s support for his re-election from the Ludhiana West Assembly constituency in the 2027 elections. Jailed cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora’s wife Sandhya Arora, son Kavya Arora, daughter-in-law Guneet Thind Arora, daughter Ketki Arora and niece Sulabh Jindal initiated poll campaign by offering prayers at a local gurdwara on Tuesday. (HT) more

Arora, who is currently lodged in a jail in Gurugram following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case around five months ago, has been renominated by the AAP from Ludhiana West.

In his absence, his wife Sandhya Arora, son Kavya Arora, daughter-in-law Guneet Thind Arora, daughter Ketki Arora and niece Sulabh Jindal have taken the lead in campaigning for him.

The family formally launched the campaign by visiting various gurdwaras on Tuesday in ward number 60, 55, 57 and 61. In a post on Arora’s official Facebook page, the family said they had prayed for his victory and expressed confidence that the people of Ludhiana West would once again elect him as their MLA in 2027.

In his first message to voters from jail on Sunday, Arora, in a letter, said he was going through “difficult times” but had full faith in the judiciary.

Sources close to the minister said his wife Sandhya and son Kavya would be the key faces of the campaign on the ground in his absence, while his daughter Ketki and daughter-in-law Guneet would also join the campaign as and when required. The AAP has stood by Arora and retained him as its candidate despite his arrest. The party has alleged that the BJP-led Centre implicated him in a false case because he refused to join the BJP.

An industrialist-turned-politician, Arora won the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll in 2025 following the death of then AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi, who sustained a bullet injury from his own firearm. Before entering the state assembly, Arora had been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the AAP. Following his victory in the bypoll, he was inducted into the Punjab Cabinet as a minister.