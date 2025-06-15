Fatehabad: Two units of nuclear power project likely to be operational by 2031: Khattar

Rohtak: Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Saturday, visited the nuclear power plant at Gorakhpur village in Fatehabad and met with government officials to review its progress. Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini interacting with officials of orakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana in Fatehabad on Saturday. (Sourced)

Interacting with the media, Khattar said that a total of ₹42,000 crore has been spent on north India’s first nuclear power plant -- Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) so far and a committee will be formed under the supervision of Fatehabad deputy commissioner to look after developmental works.

“Two units of the GHAVP are expected to be operational by 2031 and remaining two by 2032. A total of 2,800 MW power will be generated from this plant, 50% of which will be given to Haryana and the rest to the union government.

This ambitious project will not only meet the long-term energy needs of Haryana and north India but will further strengthen India’s commitment towards clean and sustainable energy solutions,” he added.

He further said that such projects will play a crucial role in helping India achieve its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Notably, land acquisition for the project was completed in 2012, with the foundation stone being laid in 2014. Construction began in 2018, but the project has since faced logistical delays and regulatory hurdles. The nuclear power plant was slated for completion in 2025, however, the deadline was revised to 2028 in 2022.

Khattar also instructed to ensure sowing of over 20,000 saplings within the nuclear plant premises during the upcoming monsoon season to promote environmental sustainability.

“I urge all states to explore the feasibility of setting up nuclear plants and to ensure that at least one nuclear power plant is established wherever possible. There is a need to expand existing nuclear facilities to meet future energy demands,” he added.

During the meeting, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) project director Jivendra Kumar Jain gave a detailed presentation. He shared information about the work being done by the department of atomic energy and NPCIL – including the construction of the Gorakhpur nuclear power plant– efforts to increase nuclear power production, and various CSR and public awareness programmes being carried out in the region.

In May 2023, Haryana government had claimed that the first unit of the nuclear power plant in Fatehabad district’s Gorakhpur village would likely commence operations in June 2028, however, the project faced delays. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had laid the foundation stone for the 2,800-megawatt nuclear power plant in 2014.