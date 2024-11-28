Menu Explore
Father-son duo booked for 9-lakh immigration fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 28, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The Jind police have booked two persons for sending a youth to Armenia instead of Germany and duping him of 9 lakh.

The police have booked the father-son duo for cheating, criminal conspiracy and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (iStock)
In his complaint to Pillu Khera police station in Jind, Amit Kumar of Sonepat said Jind residents Satya Prakash and his son Vikas Kumar promised to send his younger brother Manish Kumar to Germany on a work visa and demanded 14 lakh from them in August last year. “We have given them 9 lakh so far. On October 8, the father-son duo sent my brother to Dubai where they sent him to Armenia illegally. My brother was kept hostage at an isolated place in Armenia for one month and the agents told us that Manish was caught by Armenia police. They demanded 10 lakh more from us to send Manish to Germany from Armenia,” the complainant added.

He further said that he contacted his co-villager Praveen Dangi, who was in Armenia and he somehow sent his brother back to India.

“When we asked Satya Prakash and his son Vikas to give back our money, they threatened to kill us,” he added.

The police have booked the father-son duo for cheating, criminal conspiracy and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

