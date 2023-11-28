Fazilka: ASI caught red-handed with 10,000 bribe

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday caught a cop red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday caught a cop red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of ₹ 10,000. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as ASI Baldev Singh, posted at the Laduka Mandi police post, falling under Fazilka Sadar police station.

A VB spokesperson said that Parveen Kumar, a resident of the area, had approached them, stating that the ASI had taken ₹20,000 from him for not naming him in a police complaint pertaining to a quarrel and was demanding ₹10,000 more.

Kumar had managed to record the conversation wherein the cop was demanding bribe and given it to the VB as evidence.

Following preliminary investigation, a VB team from the Ferozepur range laid a trap and caught the ASI with ₹10,000 bribe money, in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station, Ferozepur Range.