Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal quits Congress

Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal has quit the Congress, days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal left the party to join the BJP. Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal, 84, has quit the Congress, days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal left the party to join the BJP. (HT file photo)

Savitri, 84, announced her decision to quit the Congress in a social media post on Wednesday night.

“I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana selflessly as a minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today,” she posted in Hindi.

Savitri Jindal has been listed as the richest woman in the country by Forbes India this year. According to the Forbes list of the 10 richest women in India, Savitri Jindal, who is the wife of late industrialist and former minister OP Jindal, has a net worth of 29.1 billion USD ( ₹2.42 lakh crore).

Savitri Jindal was a minister in the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana.

In 2014, she lost to BJP’s Dr Kamal Gupta from Hisar. At present, Gupta is a minister in the Nayab Singh Saini government.

Last Sunday, Savitri’s son Naveen Jindal, a former MP, quit the Congress and joined the BJP. He had represented Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004-14 as a Congress MP. The BJP has now named him its candidate from Kurukshetra. He said wants to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda of Viksit Bharat (developed India).

Haryana votes in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25.