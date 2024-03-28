 Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal quits Congress - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal quits Congress

ByPress Trust of India
Mar 28, 2024 02:46 PM IST

Her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal, who is a former Congress MP, joined the BJP last Sunday and was named the party’s Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate

Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal has quit the Congress, days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal left the party to join the BJP.

Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal, 84, has quit the Congress, days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal left the party to join the BJP. (HT file photo)
Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal, 84, has quit the Congress, days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal left the party to join the BJP. (HT file photo)

Savitri, 84, announced her decision to quit the Congress in a social media post on Wednesday night.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana selflessly as a minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today,” she posted in Hindi.

Also read: Naveen Jindal begins election campaign in Kurukshetra

Savitri Jindal has been listed as the richest woman in the country by Forbes India this year. According to the Forbes list of the 10 richest women in India, Savitri Jindal, who is the wife of late industrialist and former minister OP Jindal, has a net worth of 29.1 billion USD ( 2.42 lakh crore).

Savitri Jindal was a minister in the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana.

In 2014, she lost to BJP’s Dr Kamal Gupta from Hisar. At present, Gupta is a minister in the Nayab Singh Saini government.

Last Sunday, Savitri’s son Naveen Jindal, a former MP, quit the Congress and joined the BJP. He had represented Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004-14 as a Congress MP. The BJP has now named him its candidate from Kurukshetra. He said wants to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda of Viksit Bharat (developed India).

Haryana votes in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal quits Congress
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On