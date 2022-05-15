French ambassador assures support for Chandigarh’s heritage projects
The French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Saturday called on UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit and assured support for the conservation and restoration works in Capitol Complex and other exposed reinforced concrete buildings.
The French envoy also suggested partnerships with higher educational institutions for greater teaching opportunities for Indian students in France.
He said the two countries have shared a good working relationship, adding that finding new solutions in the area of mutual interest would further help in strengthening it.
The UT administrator, meanwhile, said the UT was looking forward to the French expertise in the area of identification, restoration and legal protection of heritage furniture as well as in the preservation of the city’s architectural heritage. He also appreciated French support in the 24*7 water supply project.
Lenain also visited the Panjab University’s Pierre Jeanneret-designed AC Joshi Library, given its heritage status and unique architectural style. He was accompanied by Chandigarh College of Architecture principal Sangeeta Bagga.
-
Victory Day commemoration: 10-yr-old cycles through 8 states in homage to Netaji
Meerut member of parliament Rajendra Aggarwal and other guests were present in Meerut on Saturday to receive 10-year-old Aarav Bhardwaj who has been on a month-long cycle expedition. Aarav, a Class 6 student in a Delhi school has undertaken a marathon bicycle Yatra covering a distance of approximately 2600 km, passing through eight states. This day, called 'victory day', is remembered as a golden letter day in our freedom movement.
-
Ghaziabad Development Authority plans to levy toll on Hindon elevated road
The Ghaziabad Development Authority has directed its officials to conduct a study on the feasibility of levying toll on the 10.3-km Hindon elevated road, which connects Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate near Ghaziabad's border with Delhi. The Hindon elevated road is primarily based on pillars and takes commuters over a 10.3km route while bypassing the city. The road was thrown open to the public on March 30, 2018.
-
Woman gang-raped in Noida park by three, 2 suspects held
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a 30-year-old woman at a park in Noida, police said on Saturday. One of the suspects is absconding at the moment and all of them were known to the victim, police added. Police identified the absconding suspect as Pawan,(33), who is a Ghaziabad resident. The woman alleged that the three suspects raped her inside the park.
-
Four hurt after SUV rams into car on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway
Four people, including two children, were injured after their vehicle was hit by an SUV on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Saturday morning. According to police, the injured have been identified as Rajpal,(44), Manju,(24), Vansh,(5), and Jhalak,(3), all residents of Ujhani in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. “The four injured were taken to the District Hospital in Sector 30 and were discharged later,” Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) added.
-
Two held with cocaine worth ₹16 lakh in Greater Noida
Two men were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police from Greater Noida for allegedly supplying cocaine to peddlers in the Delhi-NCR region, police said on Saturday. Around 200 grams of cocaine worth around ₹12-16 lakh was seized from their possession, police added. According to police, the accused have been identified as Rajesh Singh,(25), and Bintu Singh,(32) — both residents of Gunnaur in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.
