Graft case: CBI court dismisses discharge plea of IAS officer

Mar 29, 2024 06:50 AM IST

According to the CBI, the complainant was due for promotion to the rank of general manager, for which a departmental promotion committee was constituted in January 2022 and senior IAS officer Paramjit Singh was part of it

Chandigarh

The CBI had caught the official red-handed while accepting the bribe. (HT photo)

The special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismissed the discharge application moved by senior IAS officer Paramjit Singh, posted as director in Punjab Roadways, in a graft case.

The CBI had arrested Singh in January 2022 in Chandigarh for allegedly taking a bribe of 2 lakh for recommending the name of an officer for promotion, officials said.

The CBI had caught the official red-handed while accepting the bribe.

According to the CBI, the complainant was due for promotion to the rank of general manager, for which a departmental promotion committee was constituted in January 2022 and Singh was part of it.

It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of 5 lakh from the complainant for recommending his name to principal secretary, transport, for promotion to the rank of general manager. The deal was struck at 2 lakh, the CBI said.

