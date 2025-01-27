Guest Column| Faced with credibility crisis, Indian academia at the crossroads

Indian academia is at a critical juncture, grappling with an overemphasis on numerical achievements at the expense of genuine intellectual contributions. The growing focus on metrics such as publication counts and citation indices has diverted attention from the true purpose of research: To generate knowledge, foster innovation, and address societal challenges. This obsession with rankings is not only distorting academic priorities but also undermining the credibility of Indian research and publications on the global stage. Restoring the integrity and impact of Indian academia requires a cultural shift. Institutions must move away from viewing rankings as the goal and instead focus on fostering environments where curiosity, creativity, and ethical practices thrive. (Representational image)

Today, academic success in India is increasingly being measured by numbers — the quantity of papers published, the frequency of citations, or an institution’s rank on Indian or global scales. While these metrics can provide a snapshot of activity, they often fail to capture the depth, originality, or societal impact of the research. Young researchers, instead of pursuing innovative and meaningful projects, are often compelled to chase numbers to secure funding or promotions.

This narrow focus has resulted in significant consequences. The pressure to publish has encouraged the proliferation of low-quality papers, often in predatory journals that lack rigorous peer review. In the rapidly expanding world of academia in our country, the rise of predatory journals has become a significant concern. These journals, often disguised as credible platforms, lack rigorous peer review processes and prioritise profit over the integrity of academic work. Alarmingly, the global count of such journals has surged, with estimates suggesting over 15,000 active predatory journals by the end of 2025. This proliferation undermines the credibility of genuine research and poses ethical challenges.

Predatory and low-quality journals have fuelled unethical practices that tarnish scholarly endeavours. Honorary authorships, where individuals receive undue credit without contributing to the research, have become disturbingly common. Additionally, ghost-writing services, often funded by corporations or individuals, distort the authenticity of scientific literature. Even more troubling is the rise of artificial citation networks, where researchers and journals engage in mutual citation agreements to inflate impact metrics deceitfully. Studies reveal that up to 34% of published articles in Indian predatory journals show signs of such unethical collaborations.

Commercialisation of research

In the last few years particularly, an entire industry has emerged around academic publishing, catering to the demands of scholars under pressure. A multitude of shops, both large and small, now cater to scholars by offering ready-made solutions, ranging from ghost-writing research papers to guaranteeing publication in indexed journals, all for a hefty fee. Even established corporate entities have entered this domain, providing services that include drafting research papers and ensuring their publication in reputable journals. These practices undermine the integrity of academic publishing, reducing it to a mere transactional activity rather than a genuine pursuit of knowledge and intellectual advancement.

This commercialisation is particularly detrimental to early-career teachers and researchers, who usually lack the resources or mentorship to navigate the system ethically. As a result, shortcuts often appear more appealing than rigorous, time-consuming research.

Impact and consequences

The consequences are profound and far-reaching. Early-career teachers and researchers who publish in predatory journals risk significant damage to their credibility. Universities and funding agencies face increasing difficulty in distinguishing authentic research from fabricated work, resulting in wasted resources and efforts. Additionally, public trust in scientific findings —essential for informed policymaking — erodes as the credibility of academic research is called into question.

These issues extend beyond individual institutions, impacting the broader academic landscape. The repercussions of these practices extend beyond national borders. International collaborators and funding agencies are becoming wary of partnerships with institutions that exhibit questionable research ethics. This could lead to fewer opportunities for Indian scholars to engage in global projects and partnerships.

The way forward

Tackling this menace requires a collective effort. Researchers must rigorously evaluate journal credibility using databases such as DOAJ (Directory of Open Access Journals) and tools like Cabells’ Predatory Reports. Institutions should strengthen policies against unethical practices and provide training on ethical research publication. Regulatory bodies must work towards stringent regulations to curb the unchecked growth of predatory journals. Institutions should be encouraged to reward quality over quantity, recognising innovative projects that address significant societal issues. Restoring the integrity and impact of Indian academia requires a cultural shift. Institutions must move away from viewing rankings as the goal and instead focus on fostering environments where curiosity, creativity, and ethical practices thrive.

Globally, many countries have faced similar issues but have taken proactive steps to address them. For instance, Scandinavian nations prioritise the societal impact of research over mere publication metrics. Likewise, Japan emphasises on collaborative and interdisciplinary projects that tackle real-world problems. India can draw inspiration from these models to create a more balanced and impactful academic ecosystem.

Despite the challenges, Indian academia has a great history of impactful contributions. From the Green Revolution that transformed agriculture to ISRO’s recent Mars Orbiter Mission, accomplished on a modest budget, showcased the ingenuity and resourcefulness of Indian scientists. These successes highlight the potential of a research ecosystem driven by purpose rather than metrics. The race for rankings must not come at the expense of academic integrity and societal relevance.

By embracing reforms and learning from global best practices, Indian academia can reclaim its role as a global leader in knowledge and innovation. The path forward is challenging but achievable, requiring a steadfast commitment to the principles that define true scholarship. If successful, India’s academic institutions can not only enhance their global standing but also make meaningful contributions to addressing the world’s most pressing issues. dhiraj_sms@pbi.ac.in

Dhiraj Sharma.

The writer is a faculty member of School of Management Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala. Views expressed are personal.