Guest Column: Pigeons continue to rule the roost

There was a time when the presence of pigeons was mostly confined to perching on the balcony railings, joyfully cooing in each other’s company. If a tree was nearby, they would occasionally take playful flights into its branches before returning to the balcony.With the burgeoning pigeon population, their intrusive behaviour and constant mischief have started disrupting our everyday lives. They have now even outnumbered the cawing crows. . The pigeon menace has assumed such monstrous proportions that one can now see anti-pigeon nets in hospitals and other buildings as well. (AFP)

Last year, we had to purchase a new window air conditioner because pigeon droppings had completely clogged the AC fans and other internal components. As a result, it began making strange noises at night when we switched it on.The technician who came to install the new one, suggested that we use an anti-pigeon bird net to cover the top portion of the AC. This has been effective, as the pigeons no longer come near it to carpet bomb it with poop. However, this is not the only menace.These pigeons flock to the balcony, perching themselves in droves on the fan blades and raising their cooing volume to extraordinary levels. If not chased away promptly, their droppings soil the balcony, necessitating frequent cleaning. They are always looking for roosting sites.

Moreover, during winters, these pigeons can often be observed darting against our closed windows in search of a foothold. It is no surprise that whether it is the kitchen window or our bedroom windows, the flock of pigeons leave their droppings all over the place. The pigeon menace has assumed such monstrous proportions that one can now see anti-pigeon nets in hospitals and other buildings as well. Even CCTV cameras and air conditioners are fitted with anti-pigeon nets. Doctors believe that pigeon poops can pose a potential health hazard to those with compromised immune system, and that they should refrain from cleaning up pigeon droppings.

While preventive measures like bird gel, electric and visual deterrents, bird wires and spikes do make a difference, but at homes, the pigeons rule the roost. No matter how annoying they may get, my wife feeds them rice every morning and afternoon. They position themselves on the window sill knowing that their needs would be met. Pigeons are considered a symbol of luck and prosperity and they have successfully assimilated themselves into the tapestry of our lives. One is reminded of Dhan Gopal Mukherji’s famous 1927 novel Gay-Neck, The Story of a Pigeon, which deals with the life of Gay-Neck, a prized Indian pigeon. The underlying message of the novel is that man and winged animals are best brothers.

As human beings, we have generally shown compassion towards pigeons, although at times we may feel impatient or irritated by their behaviour, leading us to be somewhat dismissive of their antics. Every year, when I watch these pigeons shaking in fright on the night of Diwali due to the raucous bursting of crackers, my eyes moisten at their pitiable condition. Unable to protest or cry, the pigeons express their emotions through their eyes, which seem to hold many unspoken feelings or experiences. Meanwhile, the pigeons continue to have a field day in our balcony and window sills.

mukherjee.dashing@gmail.com