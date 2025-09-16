Guru Nanak’s birth aniv: Akal Takht slams Centre for denying permission to Sikh jatha

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), along with several political leaders, decried the Centre’s move to refuse permission to send a Sikh jatha (group of pilgrims) to Pakistan for Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak’s Parkash Gurpurab in November this year, citing security concerns. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

Slamming Centre’s decision, Giani Gargaj, in a statement, said that if a cricket match can be played between the two countries, then why should Sikh devotees not be allowed to travel to Pakistan.

“If the governments truly want peace and progress in the region, it is essential that India and Pakistan improve relations and open trade routes,” the jathedar said, pointing to the fact that under an agreement between the two countries, Sikh jathas visit historic gurdwaras in Pakistan every year to pay obeisance.

“This latest decision by the Government of India will deprive the Sikh community of participation in the celebrations at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, which is absolutely wrong,” he said.

He also criticised the opposition parties in India, especially those in Punjab, for protesting against the India-Pakistan cricket match. “Political parties in Punjab should rise above narrow interests and welcome any step that strengthens bilateral ties,” he said, adding that despite repeated demands, the Kartarpur corridor has not been reopened.

Meanwhile, SGPC secretary Partap Singh said discriminating against those who wish to visit their religious shrines in the name of security is not right.

‘Faith can’t be held hostage to politics’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also urged Amit Shah to review the home ministry’s advisory to various state governments not to process applications for jathas for the pilgrimage.

SAD’s breakaway faction president and former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said that the ban is an act of crushing the religious rights of Sikhs.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh said, “For the Sikh community, this is not a matter of politics but one of religion and deep sentiments. Governments must rise above selective approaches and respect the spiritual rights of every community. I strongly condemn this restriction imposed by the Centre and appeal to the government to reconsider its decision. The voice of Punjab deserves justice, dignity, and equal rights”.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management Committee (DSGMC) Paramjit Singh Sarna, in communication sent to union home minister, on Monday raised concerns over denying permission for the Sikh jathas and asked the Centre to reconsider its decision and uphold the religious and cultural freedoms guaranteed to all citizens.

“The decision to withhold permission this year, citing the current security situation, departs from this long-standing practice and has caused profound anguish among devotees,” he said, adding, “I urge the Government of India to reconsider its decision and uphold the religious and cultural freedoms guaranteed to all citizens.”