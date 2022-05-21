Hail, thunderstorm alerts issued for Chandigarh for next four days
With a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) starting to affect the region from Saturday onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for hail and thunderstorms in the coming four days.
IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 40 km per hour for Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, while an orange alert for hail and thunderstorms with gusty winds going up to 60 km per hour on Monday has also been issued.
The orange alert has also been issued for parts of northern Haryana and parts of Majha, Doaba and eastern Malwa in Punjab.
Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “A slow-moving WD will affect the region from Friday night onwards. The system will peak around Monday, which is why the orange alert has been issued. The effects are likely to continue up to Tuesday.”
“The WD is likely to be more active in the hills but because of Chandigarh’s unique position on the foothills of the Himalayas and a good amount of rain can be expected,” he added.
Singh said a change in wind patterns was expected because of the WD, adding that the cloudy weather will also bring down the day temperature back into the thirties.
An orange alert is the second-highest of the four-tier warning system used by the IMD and asks administrators to be “on alert” and “be prepared”, while the third-highest yellow alert is issued to ask authorities to “be updated”.
Heatwave declared on Friday
Meanwhile, IMD also declared a heatwave on Friday. The maximum temperature went up from 41°C on Thursday to 42.9°C on Friday, 5.3 degrees above normal.
As per IMD, a heatwave in this region is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.
At 42.9°C, the maximum temperature on Friday was the third-highest for the month. The maximum temperature had earlier gone up to 43.6°C on May 14 and 43°C on May 15. A heatwave had also been declared on May 14.
The minimum temperature also went up from 26.4°C on Thursday to 28.2°C on Friday, 5.3 degrees above normal. This also made the intervening night between Thursday and Friday a “warm night” as per the weather department. A warm night is declared when maximum temperature goes over 40°C and minimum temperature goes 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.
The highest minimum temperature recorded this month was on May 16 at 31.4°C.
In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 37°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 29°C.
Chandigarh admn gets cracking to utilise Urban Development Fund
After keeping it on the back-burner for several years, the UT administration has finally made first moves in framing guidelines for using the Urban Development Fund. The fee collected from conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold is deposited in UDF and can be used for different development projects in the city. The administration had allowed the conversion of residential leasehold properties to freehold in 2017.
Haryana speaker’s car damaged in accident near Chandigarh’s Sector 48
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta suffered a back sprain after a car hit his SUV while he was on his way to the Chandigarh International Airport near Sector 48 on Friday. Apart from the two cars, Gupta's pilot vehicle was also damaged in the accident. As per information, Gupta was on his way to the airport to take a flight to Udaipur to attend an event of the Aggarwal Samaj.
Bomb at Chandigarh Model Jail: Pro-Khalistan outfit member involved; NIA to take over probe, say police
Police investigation into the recovery of a bomb near Model Jail, Sector 51, in April this year has established the involvement of Jaswinder Singh Multani, a prominent member of banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). With the discovery, the National Investigation Agency is set to take over the case. Hailing from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, A close associate of US-based SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Multani, 45 is known as an expert in radicalising Sikh youth to take part in extremist activities.
19-year-old BCA student ends life at CGC Landran, hostel warden booked
A 19-year-old student of Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on the college premises on Thursday night. After his father alleged that the hostel warden, Naveen Kumar, had been harassing the hostel warden, Naveen Kumar's son for months, police booked Kumar for abetment to suicide. The deceased, a native of Gaya, Bihar, was a first-year student of the bachelor of computer application course at the college.
Entry fee at Sector 26 Grain Market: Chandigarh Police blame UT admn for delay in probe
Appearing before the Punjab and Haryana high court, the police have blamed the Chandigarh administration for delay in probe into the FIR registered for illegal levy of entry fee at the Sector-26 grain market. That information had not come forth so far. The case has now been adjourned for July fur further consideration. The contract for operation and management of the parking sites at the grain market were allotted in October 2020.
