Hail, thunderstorm alerts issued for Chandigarh for next four days

With a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) starting to affect the region from Saturday onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for hail and thunderstorms in the coming four days.

IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 40 km per hour for Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, while an orange alert for hail and thunderstorms with gusty winds going up to 60 km per hour on Monday has also been issued.

The orange alert has also been issued for parts of northern Haryana and parts of Majha, Doaba and eastern Malwa in Punjab.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “A slow-moving WD will affect the region from Friday night onwards. The system will peak around Monday, which is why the orange alert has been issued. The effects are likely to continue up to Tuesday.”

“The WD is likely to be more active in the hills but because of Chandigarh’s unique position on the foothills of the Himalayas and a good amount of rain can be expected,” he added.

Singh said a change in wind patterns was expected because of the WD, adding that the cloudy weather will also bring down the day temperature back into the thirties.

An orange alert is the second-highest of the four-tier warning system used by the IMD and asks administrators to be “on alert” and “be prepared”, while the third-highest yellow alert is issued to ask authorities to “be updated”.

Heatwave declared on Friday

Meanwhile, IMD also declared a heatwave on Friday. The maximum temperature went up from 41°C on Thursday to 42.9°C on Friday, 5.3 degrees above normal.

As per IMD, a heatwave in this region is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.

At 42.9°C, the maximum temperature on Friday was the third-highest for the month. The maximum temperature had earlier gone up to 43.6°C on May 14 and 43°C on May 15. A heatwave had also been declared on May 14.

The minimum temperature also went up from 26.4°C on Thursday to 28.2°C on Friday, 5.3 degrees above normal. This also made the intervening night between Thursday and Friday a “warm night” as per the weather department. A warm night is declared when maximum temperature goes over 40°C and minimum temperature goes 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.

The highest minimum temperature recorded this month was on May 16 at 31.4°C.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 37°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 29°C.