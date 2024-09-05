Harsimrat to lead SAD campaign in Gidderbaha bypoll

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar on Wednesday said Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal will be campaigning incharge of the party for the Gidderbaha bypoll. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal (PTI)

Similarly, senior leader Hira Singh Gabria will be the campaign incharge for Barnala (City), and Iqbal Singh Jhunda has been appointed as the campaign incharge for Barnala (Rural).

Party spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the campaign incharges had been asked to formulate the detailed party campaign in these constituencies.

“They will hold meetings with party workers in the constituencies and then lead the party campaign besides assigning booth-wise duties to the cadre,” he said.