Haryana exporting power to Adani, says Surjewala
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday alleged that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana exported about 2,356 lakh units of electricity to Adani Power Limited (APL), Mundra, Gujarat, in a reverse flow using the high-voltage dedicated current power transmission line in the last 21 days.
The former power minister during a media briefing said instead of enforcing the supply of 1,424 MW of contracted power from APL, the state government is supplying energy at the cost of public exchequer.
“It is a double whammy. APL continues to defy the power purchase agreement by not supplying 1,424 MW energy to Haryana. And, the state government is supplying almost 114 lakh units of electricity per day to APL in a reverse flow absolutely free of cost. People of Haryana are facing power cuts up to 20 hours in scorching heat,” the Congress leader said.
Surjewala said by buying electricity at ₹5.75 per unit to meet the power shortage, the state government is bleeding the public exchequer.
Quoting data from Northern Regional Load Dispatch Centre (NRLDC) showing that electricity was being exported from Mahendergarh in Haryana to Mundra in Gujarat, the Congress general secretary said it showed that 2,356.30 lakh units of power was exported between April 9 and 29.
The All India Power Engineers Federation had on April 29 written to the Union power minister that the high-voltage dedicated current line was the mechanism by which the contracted power would be injected into Haryana grid at Mahendergarh. “While finalising the PPA with Adani, it was never contemplated even by the wildest imagination that the net result would be Haryana exporting 487 MW to Mundra instead of receiving 1,424 MW from Mundra,” the federation said in its letter.
It added that while there was no power shortage in Gujarat, Haryana was facing crippling crunch on each and every day from April 9 to 27 when it was exporting power to the former.
Cong’s allegations a bundle of lies: Power minister Ranjit Singh
Terming Surjewala’s claims misleading, Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh said the state had nothing to do with the flow of Mundra-Mahendergarh high-voltage dedicated current transmission line. “The part of state’s power will not be affected. Haryana is making complete utilisation of the power generated from the Centre and at its own level. The share of electricity in Haryana is not being exported anywhere,” the minister said.
He said that during the Congress rule, the Mundra-Mahendergarh high-voltage dedicated current line became a part of the interstate transmission system network and it is controlled by NRLDC, which is an independent body over which Haryana has neither administrative nor operational control.
Ranjit said that no power has been transacted during April from northern region to Gujarat, except from exchange between Sorang power house and Torrent power in Ahmedabad/Surat during April 13 to 15 .
“Punjab has sold power to the tune of 200 MW in April to Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited on advanced reservation open access,” the power minister said quoting the report of state load dispatch centre of Power Grid corporation, which operated this line.
-
Need to change mindset to check crime against women: NCW head
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday said there was a need to bring a change in the mindset of people to put a check on the crime against women, especially incidents of rape and molestation. “It is wrong to blame dressing of a woman for her rape as she has a right to wear according to her choice, but there is a need to change the mindset of men,” she said.
-
Unnao nurse’s post-mortem exam rules out rape, police hint at suicide
The 18-year-old nurse at a hospital in Unnao district who was found dead on Saturday was not raped and may have committed suicide, a senior police officer said on Sunday, even as her family members reiterated that she was gang-raped and murdered. She joined the hospital on April 29 and was posted in the night shift, police said. Additional superintendent of police, Shashi Shekhar Singh said that a post-mortem had ruled out that the woman was raped.
-
Two associates of notorious gangster Vikas Lagarpuria nabbed: Cops
The special cell of the Delhi Police have arrested two associates of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria from two separate spots in the national capital, said officials aware of the matter. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said the men have been identified as Chetan Maan, alias Boxer (30) and Dheerpal, alias Kana (32). The two allegedly planned a ₹30 crore heist that was carried out in Gurugram on August 4 last year.
-
Delhi BJP lists AAP govt's ‘failures’ over 7 years
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday listed the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, which has been in power for the past seven years in the Capital. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised that 1,000 mohalla clinics will be opened in Delhi. Like drinking water, Parvesh Sahib Singh said, the promise of cleaning the River Yamuna has remained just on paper.
-
Chandigarh records hottest April since 2010
With an average maximum temperature of 38.5C, this April was the hottest since 2010, according to the India Meteorological Department. In 2010, the average maximum temperature was 38.9C at the airport observatory. This is the all-time highest for Chandigarh and was even recorded this year at the airport. The normal average maximum temperature for April as per the IMD is 34.3C. Before April, March this year was also the driest since 2008.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics