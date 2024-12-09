Haryana is land of endless possibilities: Dhankar at Gita Mahotsav

Haryana is a land of endless possibilities, a leader of the nation and its talent is unparalleled in every field, said Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar, who on Sunday attended the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini visits Shaktipeeth Shri Devikup Bhadrakali Temple in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (PTI)

Addressing a gathering at the Gita Gyan Sansthanam, he said under the leadership of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, the talent of every Haryanvi will shine even brighter. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand and others were present.

Lauding Saini, he said, “Nayab Singh Saini zameen se jude huye vyakti hain, jinka charitra bedaag hai, wo lagansheel hain aur unki soch bahut unchi hai. Mujhe poora vishwas hai ki Sh. Nayab Singh Saini nishchit roop se nayab kaam karenge (Saini is a grounded person with impeccable character, hard-working, and a person of high thinking. I am confident that Nayab Singh Saini will undoubtedly do exceptional work).”

“Companions or charioteers play a decisive role in life, and Haryana has found its companion and charioteer in Saini,” said Dhankar, adding that visiting this sacred land, where Lord Krishna delivered his timeless teachings to Arjuna, is an experience he will always cherish.

He emphasised that the message from the birthplace of the Bhagavad Gita, Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra, is that the nation is supreme. The Vice President said for more than a decade, India has been making history.

“After six decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had the privilege of becoming the charioteer of the nation. He said India has seen unprecedented economic progress and institutional advancement in the last ten years, and now India is on the path to becoming a developed nation. A developed India is no longer a dream but a goal. To achieve this, we must adopt the concentration and determination of Arjuna, as he focused solely on his goal, just as we must focus solely on our target to succeed,” he said.

Dhankar also spoke about five important principles from the Bhagavad Gita, which he presented as “Panchamrit”.

These principles are essential for social order, peace, development, brotherhood, progress, and happiness, he said.

Later, he along with the dignitaries present visited the Progressive Haryana State-level Exhibition and Haryana Pavilion setup by the information, public relations, language, and culture department. Earlier in the day, the Vice President along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar visited the Shri Devikoop Bhadrakali Shaktipeeth temple in Kurukshetra, where they offered prayers.