Haryana | Our children stranded in Ukraine are terrified: Kin
The families of students stranded in war-hit Ukraine are worried about their safety and have urged the government to ensure their safe return without any delay.
An anxious parent, Rajkumar Bhatia of Shahbad, whose daughter Rashi Bhatia is still in Lviv (a city in western Ukraine) said, “Rashi told us that though there is no shortage of food and water as yet, they have been terrified since the war broke out. She said they hear the sound of air strike sirens, every 10 to 15 minutes.” She along with other students are arranging for a taxi to reach the border, so that they could return to India.”
Sher Singh, the father of another stranded student, Dipanshu Banger, said his son was staying at a hostel and local authorities had told them that they were making arrangements to send them back via Hungary.
Two Karnal-based men, who returned from Kyiv on Thursday night, said thousands of Indian students were still stuck in Ukraine. “The situation in Ukraine is very critical and the future of thousands of Indian students studying there is in the balance,” said Udit, a third-year MBBS student.
The Haryana chief minister had said that nearly 2,000 people, most of them students, were stranded in Ukraine.
