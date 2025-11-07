CBI books ex-DGP Mustafa, his wife Razia for son’s murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a first information report (FIR) against former Punjab director general of police (DGP) human rights), his wife and former Punjab minister Razia Sultana, in connection with the death of their son Aqil Akhtar (35) in Panchkula on October 16. Aqil’s sister and his wife have also been booked in the case. The comprehensive investigation is still awaiting several key reports.

In pursuance of the notification issued by the department of personnel and training, an FIR has been registered by the CBI under Sections 103(1)(murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS against Mohammad Mustafa, Razia Sultana, wife of the deceased and sister of the deceased, the CBI said in a statement.

On August 27Aqil had posted a video on the social media wherein he stated that he had discovered illicit relations between his father and his own wife, and further mentioned that his entire family, including his mother and sister, were conspiring to kill him or to implicate him in a false case, according to the statement.

On October 23, the Haryana government had urged the Centre to hand over the probe to the CBI.

The Haryana Police had already booked the four in the case on October 20.

SIT seeks handwriting samples of Ex-DGP’s son

The special investigation team (SIT) of Panchkula police investigating the death of Aqil Akhtar has sought handwriting samples from a private university in Gharuan, Mohali, where the deceased had studied.

On Thursday ACP Vikram Nehra, the head of the SIT, said that once obtained, handwriting samples will be sent to the forensic department. The primary purpose of this move is to match them with the handwriting in a diary that was recovered by the SIT during their initial investigation. This step is significant as the diary’s contents could potentially shed light on the circumstances leading to the young man’s death.

The comprehensive investigation is still awaiting several key reports. The viscera report, which is vital for determining the cause of death, is still pending and is expected to take some time. Concurrently, the victim’s mobile phones and laptop have been sent to a laboratory to retrieve all possible digital data.

Aqil Akhtar was found dead at his Panchkula residence on October 16. A murder case was registered in the matter based on a complaint filed by Malerkotla resident, Shamshudeen Chaudhary, naming Mohammad Mustafa, his wife, daughter, and daughter-in-law as the accused. Earlier, the SIT had interrogated and recorded the statements of the police personnel deputed at Mustafa’s residence and the household staff.