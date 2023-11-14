Haryana Roadways driver attacked at Ambala bus stand, dies

A Haryana Roadways bus driver died after he was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants in Ambala on Sunday on the occasion of Diwali, police said on Monday. After the attack, the victim was brought to the civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. (Getty images)

The deceased, Rajveer, 51, a resident of Sonepat, was posted at Ambala Cantonment Bus Stand and was reportedly on the ok parking duty on the day of the attack.

Police said during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, he had an argument with five assailants, who had come in an SUV.

After the attack, the victim was brought to the civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

The FIR copy was not available till the writing of this report.

In another incident, some local residents of Gwal Mandi allegedly pelted stones at a police party after they stopped them from organising an animal fight on the occasion of Govardhan Puja in their area.

Probationer sub-inspector Vinod Kumar, in-charge of the housing board police post, said about 250 had gathered to organise an animal fight, which was illegal.

“They were asked to stop but many of them were in inebriated conditions and surrounded our PCR. Later, they pelted stones at the party following which I had to open two- aerial fires to disperse the mob,” he told the reporters.

