Haryana, Sweden ink ₹4,000-cr pacts to boost trade, investment

Letters of Intent (LoIs) worth ₹4000 crore were signed on Friday between the state government and Swedish companies during Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini’s Sweden visit. The spokesperson said that an agreement was reached on letters of intent worth ₹1,000 crore in the retail and warehousing sectors. (PTI)

An official spokesperson said the visit has opened new avenues for trade, investment and economic cooperation between Haryana and Sweden as well as employment opportunities.

The spokesperson said that a city-to-city collaboration agreement was reached between Gurugram and Stockholm where the two cities will work together in the areas of technological innovation, smart city solutions, sustainable urban development, knowledge exchange and investment promotion. This collaboration will strengthen the long-term partnership between the two cities. The Haryana government signed a letter of intent worth ₹3,000 crore in this regard.

The spokesperson said that an agreement was reached on LoIs worth ₹1,000 crore in the retail and warehousing sectors. These agreements are expected to bring modern warehousing infrastructure, the expansion of retail chains and new investment in the logistics sector to the state.

An agreement was also reached to increase trade and promote economic cooperation between Haryana and Sweden. Swedish companies hav assured that they will provide employment opportunities for Haryana’s skilled youth. This will open new avenues for skill development, training and employment of international standards for the state’s youth, the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, a delegation of the Sikh community settled in Sweden met the chief minister at India House.