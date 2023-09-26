Haryana to present Parivar Pehchan Patra as dynamic census model

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will showcase the eight-digit family-ID Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) as a “dynamic census model” for effective planning and curbing corruption before the heads of the states and union territories during the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) meeting in Amritsar on Tuesday, it is learnt. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will showcase the Parivar Pehchan Patra as a dynamic census model before the heads of states and UTs during the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) meeting in Amritsar on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

The state government will give a presentation on its much-touted sports policy also, while the trial court in Kaithal awarding death sentence last week within 11 months in the rape and murder of a minor after police presented challan within six days will be cited as an example of effective policing and good governance.

The ‘chirayu Haryana’ (Comprehensive Health Insurance of Antyodaya Units), a scheme aimed at extending the flagship Ayushman Bharat benefits to people having an annual income limit of ₹1.80 lakh will be highlighted as another game changer policy initiative. The lingering inter-state water disputes, besides affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University, will be among other agenda items Haryana will again raise, top government officials said.

Sources say one of the agendas of the meeting will be the challenges in the absence of national Census data. With the decadal national Census exercise due in 2021 getting delayed, Khattar will draw attention of his audience in Amritsar towards the PPP, a flagship programme linked to which are a plethora of digital-driven initiatives of the Haryana government.

The PPP, close to the heart of Khattar, has real-time authentic data (age, family income, caste, education, employment etc) of all families in Haryana. The eligibility of people for numerous government schemes is decided on the basis of PPP, the data of which is based on the certified documents provided by the individuals.

“PPP is Haryana’s dynamic Census model for the country,” said one of the officials quoted above.

Haryana will explain why the state does not feel handicapped in the absence of national Census data as the PPP contains real time data of the population which is frequently verified to ensure transparency in governance, effective planning and accurate delivery of benefits to people without knocking at the doors of the government.

Game changer Chirayu, slugfest over SYL

In a bid to enlarge the ambit of Ayushman Bharat, Khattar on October 21, 2022, launched ‘Chirayu Haryana’ (Comprehensive Health Insurance of Antyodaya Units), a scheme aimed at extending the flagship Ayushman Bharat benefits to people with annual income of ₹1.80 lakh.

Sources said till September 20, 2023, about 57 lakh Chirayu cards had been issued and that PPP data was being used to weed out the chances of bogus beneficiaries. Haryana will shed light on this policy as the participants will also discuss data pertaining to health.

Sources say the participating states have raised the lingering inter-state water sharing disputes as one of the key agendas of the meeting. Haryana has also submitted its comments and proposals for amicable settlement of water sharing disputes. Haryana will press for early construction of Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, a demand neighbouring Punjab has been opposing. Haryana will reiterate that Punjab should not stop SYL construction using the alibi that availability of water has come down drastically. Haryana’s stand is that availability of water and construction of SYL canal are two separate issues. Haryana will press for the implementation of Supreme Court’s January 15, 2002, and June 4, 2004, orders to complete the remaining portion of the canal by Punjab.

Haryana will reiterate its constructive approach while pressing for a solution that is legally tenable to resolving the water sharing inter-state disputes. The issue of constructing dam over Hathnikund barrage (in Yamunanagar) under a national scheme will also be raised to address water management and power issues in the long run.

Haryana will point out how due to non-completion of the SYL canal, surplus, unchannelled water of Ravi, Sutlej and Beas has been flowing into Pakistan.

Share in PU

The chief minister, who is expected to attend the meeting, will also bat for restoring Haryana’s share in Panjab University.

Already meetings have taken place between Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann under the chairmanship of Punjab governor and UT administrator, Banwarilal Purohit on issues related to Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Haryana’s share in Panjab University was granted under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and it was abolished by the Union home ministry on November 1, 1973. Earlier, the colleges of the erstwhile Ambala district of Haryana were affiliated to the PU and Haryana will demand that rules be amended to restore the share of Haryana in Panjab University.

