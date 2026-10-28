Haryana: Video showing 2 minor accused being ‘paraded with shaven heads’ sparks row

A row erupted over an online video “showing two murder bid minor accused with shaven heads being taken to a market by police” in Hisar on Tuesday. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video. While locals alleged that the two accused were “paraded by the cops in the market”, the police trashed the charges, saying that the accused were taken for a weapon recovery. According to the police, the two minors were apprehended in connection with a firing incident near Badwali Dhani. (HT File)

Hisar superintendent of police Siddhant Jain said the minors were not paraded and that the exercise was part of the investigation. “It was the identification of the scene of crime, which is done during an investigation. Their faces were covered,” he said.

Hisar police spokesperson Madan Lal also denied allegations that the police shaved the minors’ heads. He claimed their heads had already been shaved when they were arrested.

The controversy intensified after the police spokesperson initially issued a press note containing the minors’ names and initially posted a video showing their faces. Both the press note and the video were subsequently deleted. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video

According to the police, the two minors were apprehended in connection with a firing incident near Badwali Dhani. According to the information obtained during questioning, the police recovered an illegal .315-bore rifle and a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.

An official police statement said the team that apprehended the minors was led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subhash, in-charge of the Old Sabzi Mandi police post and ASI Madan was also part of the team.

Madan Lal said the HTM police station, Hisar registered a case on October 24 on charges of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act. The case was registered following a complaint by Bhushan Prasad, a resident of Badwali Dhani.