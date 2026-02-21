Health minister slams SGPC, seeks clarification on Giani Raghbir’s allegations

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh hit out at Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) and asked the gurdwara body to issue clarification on the questions raised by Golden Temple head granthi and former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh

“The SGPC is the supreme religious institution for Sikhs and was seen as a parliament of Sikhs. If the properties of Gurdwaras are sold, the government will have to intervene,” Dr Balbir Singh said.

The head granthi had made the allegations during a press conference in Jalandhar on Wednesday, accusing the Badal family of “grievously hurting” Sikh religious sentiments for political gains and calling for a Sarbat Khalsa to “liberate” the SGPC. He was removed as Akal Takht jathedar by the SGPC executive committee in March last year, but continues to serve as the head granthi of the Golden Temple.

The minister also asked that if there is a case of sacrilege, who will inquire while raising questions on inquiries done by the SGPC. “If there is a case of sacrilege, who will do the inquiry. Have they (SGPC) completed any inquiry till now?” the minister added.

The health minister added that the Punjab government is targeting 3 lakh daily enrolments under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY) health card.

“The state government is on track to provide every Punjabi with an MMSY health card within the next three months. The ambitious drive aims to deliver universal cashless health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually to the entire population of the state,” the minister added.