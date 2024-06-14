Heatwave continues as Bathinda sizzles at 47°C

Heatwave conditions sweeping Punjab continued unabated on Thursday with Bathinda sizzling at 44 degrees Celsius while its airport area recording a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius, officials said. Women cover their heads for protection from scorching heat in the Heritage Street near Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. (PTI)

Pathankot saw a high of 46.1 degrees Celsius whereas the maximum temperature in Amritsar was 45.2 degrees Celsius. Patiala, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur and Mohali saw the maximum temperatures of 45.6, 45.1, 44.7, 44.3 and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Blistering heat also continued to prevail in Chandigarh (44.6°C), the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.

The situation was no different in Haryana where Faridabad recorded 46.8 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature. Intense heat conditions also prevailed in Rohtak and Sirsa, which recorded respective maximum temperatures of 46.5 and 46.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar sweltered at 45.6 degrees Celsius while Mahendragarh recorded a high of 45 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram, Ambala and Karnal recorded maximum temperatures of 45.8, 45.3 and 44.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The maximum temperatures in Nuh, Kurukshetra and Panchkula were 45.8, 44.8 and 43.8°C, respectively.