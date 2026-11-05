Himachal: Congress misleading people on SIR, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which organised two padyatras in the Hamirpur and Mandi parliamentary constituencies on Wednesday, accused the Congress and other opposition parties of creating confusion and spreading misleading narratives about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur with others during a BJP rally in Mandi on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that if CM Sukhu had doubts about the Election Commission, he should resign. Addressing a rally in Shimla after the party’s rally themed “save democracy, remove anarchy” in Mandi, he said whenever election results do not favour the opposition, it begins raising questions about the electoral process.

“The SIR process that Rahul Gandhi is questioning is simply intended to ensure that no fraudulent votes are cast and no legitimate votes are excluded. The Congress leadership became particularly distressed when this process identified and removed infiltrators who had entered the country during their own tenure. The time has come to give a befitting reply to those who spread anarchy,” he said.

“CM Sukhu travels to Delhi to stage a protest, forgetting that he was elected under the very same Election Commission his own party leaders are now accusing of stealing votes. Rahul Gandhi is questioning the very process that enabled his own election as an MP,” Thakur added.

In Hamirpur, BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur said that instead of accepting electoral verdicts, the Congress leadership was attempting to create confusion and distrust among citizens.

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said the Congress and the INDIA bloc were attempting to weaken the country by aligning themselves with forces hostile to India’s interests.

Responding to Sukhu’s remarks about the BJP being divided into five factions, Bindal said the CM should focus on the internal condition of his own party.

Addressing a district-level convention of the BJP Former Employees’ Cell in Hamirpur, Bindal said, “For the first time in Himachal, nearly 1.5 lakh retired employees and officers are struggling to receive payment of their pending medical bills, dearness allowance installments, arrears, and other financial dues.”