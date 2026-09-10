Himachal government proposes astronomy centres in Lahaul-Spiti, Pangi

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday met Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh and discussed a host of proposals, including the establishment of astronomy and astrophysics centres in Lahaul and Spiti and Pangi and the promotion of lavender cultivation in the state. Union minister Jitendra Singh, right, during a meeting with Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in New Delhi. (Sourced)

Sukhu met Singh in New Delhi. He apprised the Union minister that the state envisages the centres for astronomy and astrophysics in Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi on the lines of the successful astronomical initiatives in Ladakh’s Hanle, said an official statement.

The proposed centre would leverage the region’s favourable conditions for astronomical research and observations, help develop a scientific interest in local youths and students, and create new avenues for sustainable, knowledge-based tourism in the state’s tribal areas, he said.

The chief minister also discussed measures to promote lavender cultivation in Himachal Pradesh. He requested support through the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research for expanding demonstration sites for lavender cultivation across the state.

Sukhu also requested assistance for establishing science museums in schools located in the aspirational blocks of Himachal Pradesh.

Emphasising the importance of strengthening the local weather monitoring network, Sukhu urged the Union government to expedite the installation of automatic rain gauges in every gram panchayat and automatic weather stations in every block.

The initiative would provide accurate and real-time weather data at the panchayat and block levels, strengthen scientific weather monitoring and enable farmers to access precise, location-specific information for better planning and informed decision-making.

Minister Jitender Singh responded positively to the proposals put forth by the chief minister and assured that all the demands would be considered sympathetically, the statement added.