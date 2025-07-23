Himachal governor calls for govt-Oppn unity amid monsoon fury

Amid the ongoing trade of barbs between Congress ministers and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over restoration work in disaster-hit areas, the Himachal governor has called for unity in face of disaster. Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the 56th Foundation Day ceremony at Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla on Tuesday, governor Shiv Pratap Shukla urged all political parties to rise above rhetoric and unite for the welfare of affected people. Shukla reassured coordinated action between state and central governments. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla being welcomed at Himachal Pradesh University foundation day event in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT)

“Everyone from the chief minister to the Union home minister has come forward. Even leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur is actively involved on the ground, meeting affected people. This is admirable and shows solidarity,” he said.

He further informed that central assessment teams have already visited the state and are in the process of submitting their reports.

“The Centre has always helped Himachal and will continue to do so. Himachal, being a hilly state, receives over 80% of development funds from the central government. For development projects like four-lane highways and infrastructure, central support remains crucial,” he said.

“Jai Ram Thakur mentioned damages worth thousands of crores. The Centre has previously provided assistance between ₹2,000- ₹3,000 crore and will continue in the future,” the governor affirmed.

Avoid politics on disaster: Harshwardhan

Industry minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, responding to the opposition’s accusations that the state government is not helping the affected people, has said, “There should be no politics on disaster. The state government is working to deal with the disaster.”

He said there has been heavy damage in his assembly constituency and the officers are engaged in relief work. The damage is so much that works, including restoring the roads, will take time, he said. “Himachal Pradesh has so far suffered a loss of ₹1,500 crore. Mandi district has suffered the most damage. The CM visited the affected areas and is taking feedback from officials. Relief is being provided to the affected people. The CM is demanding a relief package from the central government. He also went to Delhi but no immediate relief is being received from the Centre,” he said.

He urged the BJP MPs to get help for Himachal from the central government. He said money for the disaster in 2023 was being received after two years. “Himachal suffered a loss worth ₹10,000 crores but is getting ₹206 crore after two years,” he said.