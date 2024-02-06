Himachal: Two migrant labourers killed in landslide near Shimla

Two migrant labourers were killed in a landslide on Junga road, 20km from Shimla, early on Tuesday. Two labourers were killed in a landslide near a stone crusher at Ashwani Khud on the Mehli-Junga road, 20km from Shimla, on Tuesday morning. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Police said the two men from Bihar were sleeping inside a shanty when the landslide occurred near a stone crusher at Ashwani Khud on the Mehli-Junga road around 3.30am. Five other labourers in the vicinity managed to escape.

Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi said that the bodies of Rakesh Kumar, 34, and Rajesh Kumar, 36, were retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the local Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

Deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap inspected the site said the rescue team, comprising police, fire brigade, State Disaster Response Force and home guard personnel, rushed to the spot soon after the report of the incident was received.

The injured, Rahul Kumar, 18, Megh Sahni, 42, Baijnath Ram, 35, Ashok Ram, 45, all from Bihar, and Tony Kumar, 20, of Chamba, were undergoing treatment.