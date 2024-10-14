Menu Explore
I stand firmly with BJP: Rao Inderjit junks rebellion rumours

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Oct 14, 2024 12:58 AM IST

BJP won 10 of the 11 seats in Ahirwal region. Among winners from south Haryana included Rao Inderjit Singh’s daughter Arti Singh Rao, who won from Ateli segment

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh Sunday junked reports of a rebellion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by him and asserted that he stands firmly with his party.

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh (File)
Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh (File)

“Some media channels are running baseless news in which I am being shown as a rebel along with nine MLAs,” Singh wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

“All this is baseless and unfounded news. I and all my fellow MLAs (from the Ahirwal region) stand firmly with the Bharatiya Janata Party,” the Union minister of state said.

In the recently concluded Haryana assembly polls, the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than those won by Congress in the elections, while parties like the JJP and AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats. Three Independents also won.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana will be held on October 17 in Panchkula. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was the party’s chief ministerial face in the polls.

Notably, the BJP won 10 of the 11 seats in the Ahirwal region. Among the winners from south Haryana included Rao Inderjit Singh’s daughter Arti Singh Rao, who won from Ateli segment. Most other winning candidates from the Ahirwal belt are considered close to Rao Inderjit Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Gurgaon.

Last month during poll campaigning, replying to a reporter’s question on whether he wanted to be the chief minister of Haryana, Rao Inderjit had said it was not his wish but that of the people that he becomes the CM. “Even today, people wish that I (Rao) should become CM,” he said.

Rao Inderjit Singh is a prominent leader from predominant Ahir community of southern Haryana and has been a face from that region for decades.

