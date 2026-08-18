I support Article 370 & I’m dimagi Naxal: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that she supports Article 370 and is a “dimagi Naxal”. Several PDP leaders posted similar messages on X. Srinagar, Jul 28 (ANI): PDP PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that she supports Article 370 and is a “dimagi Naxal”. Several PDP leaders posted similar messages on X.Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI File)

Mehbooba wrote in response to the Union minister Kiren Rijiju’s post in which he had said that those who support Article 370 are ‘dimagi Naxal.’

‘I support Article 370. I’m a dimagi Naxal,” Mehbooba wrote on X and shared a picture of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee along with her father and former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Earlier in a post, Rijiju wrote on X that those who stand with separatists and support Article 370 are dimagi Naxals, the term which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used in his Independence Day speech that had evoked sharp criticism from opposition political parties.

“PM @narendramodi ji didn’t say opposition leaders as dimagi Naxals. Only following are dimagi Naxals: Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370.Who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India,” Rijiju wrote on X.

Several PDP leaders in Kashmir also copied Mehbooba saying they too are ‘dimagi Naxal’. Another PDP leader and Baramulla town in-charge Mohammad Shafi Bhat endorsed the message of the former J&K chief minister saying that he is also a supporter of Article 370 and a “dimagi Naxal”.