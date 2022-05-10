Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ICSE physics exam elicits mixed response from students in Chandigarh
ICSE physics exam elicits mixed response from students in Chandigarh

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 physics exam which was held on Monday elicited mixed response from students in Chandigarh
Class 10 students discussing the question paper after the ICSE physics exam outside St Stephen’s School in Sector 45, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Class 10 students discussing the question paper after the ICSE physics exam outside St Stephen’s School in Sector 45, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on May 10, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByNishtha Gupta, Chandigarh

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 physics exam which was held on Monday elicited mixed response from students in Chandigarh.

Trijal Gupta, a student of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, Chandigarh, said, “The question paper was of the same difficulty level as the pre-boards.”

Another student, Aniroop Verma, a resident of Sector 47, said the exam was easier than expected and he completed it well in time.

Nehal and Naina said they found the exam tricky, but doable.

Meanwhile, students who took the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 mathematics exam found it easy. Pratham Sharma, a student of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, said, “I found the paper easy and had a good exam today.”

Jasmine Arora, a resident of Zirakpur and a student of the same school, said, “Some questions were tricky and conceptual, but all in all it was a good exam,” she said.

Prabhjot, also from St Xaviers, said, “A lot of questions were from the integration chapter. The question paper was easier than our pre-boards, so it was an easy exam.”

