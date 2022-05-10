ICSE physics exam elicits mixed response from students in Chandigarh
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 physics exam which was held on Monday elicited mixed response from students in Chandigarh.
Trijal Gupta, a student of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, Chandigarh, said, “The question paper was of the same difficulty level as the pre-boards.”
Another student, Aniroop Verma, a resident of Sector 47, said the exam was easier than expected and he completed it well in time.
Nehal and Naina said they found the exam tricky, but doable.
Meanwhile, students who took the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 mathematics exam found it easy. Pratham Sharma, a student of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, said, “I found the paper easy and had a good exam today.”
Jasmine Arora, a resident of Zirakpur and a student of the same school, said, “Some questions were tricky and conceptual, but all in all it was a good exam,” she said.
Prabhjot, also from St Xaviers, said, “A lot of questions were from the integration chapter. The question paper was easier than our pre-boards, so it was an easy exam.”
Industrial research centre to be set up in Chandigarh
To bring Chandigarh's industry at par with international standards, the UT administration will set up a regional research-cum-testing facility. A draft proposal for the same, prepared by the industry department, was taken up on Monday at a meeting chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal. “Any bottlenecks being faced by the existing industry will be examined and solutions will be devised,” said Pal. The centre will be setup under a central government programme.
Haryana IAS officers Khemka, Verma get into poetic Twitter war
Haryana IAS officers, Ashok Khemka and Sanjeev Verma, who are at odds with each other following the registration of cross first information reports (FIRs) against each other, are now involved in a poetic discourse on micro-blogging platform, Twitter. An additional chief secretary rank officer, Khemka, on Sunday tweeted a verse from eminent poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi' to vent his feelings.
Controversial IPS officer, Kalson recommended for premature retirement
Controversial Haryana IPS officer Hemant Kalson, who was booked by the Panchkula police last week for allegedly misbehaving with and abusing a staff nurse at general hospital, is likely to be prematurely retired from the service. The officer, who was allegedly drunk, had created a ruckus at the hospital. Kalson is not new to controversies and is a serial offender.
Lucknow-Delhi double decker train service to resume today
After remaining off the track for the past over two years due to the pandemic, the Lucknow-Delhi double decker train service is all set to start again from Tuesday (May 10). The train will run four days—Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday—a week, said public relations officer, NE Railways, Lucknow Division, Mahesh Gupta. “The train will leave Lucknow at 4:55am and reach Anand Vihar Terminus, Delhi, at 12:55pm via Bareilly, Moradabad and Ghaziabad,” he said.
Karnataka: Contractor charged with giving bribe after his ‘commission’ plaint
Officials in Karnataka's Koppal district, about 350 kms from Bengaluru, have filed a case of corruption against a contractor who had alleged that government officials demanded a 40% commission to release hthe contractor Yariswamy'spayment of ₹15 lakh. According to the letter dated April 29, he had undertaken works in solid waste management facility in Koppal district to the tune of ₹15 lakhs.
