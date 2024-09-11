IG reviews security situation in Kashmir ahead of polls

With just a week to go for the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the top brass of police and paramilitary reviewed security arrangements in south Kashmir on Tuesday while also ascertaining the current security scenario in the border regions of north Kashmir on Line of Control (LoC). J&K will go to polls in three phases starting September 18. (File)

Officials said Kashmir inspector general (IG) VK Birdi conducted a security and election review meeting at Range Police Headquarters in south Kashmir’s Anantnag in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

“The meeting aimed to review the overall security arrangements put in place in South Kashmir Range for the upcoming Phase-1 elections,” a police spokesperson said.

In the first phase of elections, 24 assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir including 16 constituencies in south Kashmir’s districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama will go to polls on September 18.

The meeting was attended by DIG south Kashmir range Javid Iqbal Matoo besides Commander Ist sector, DIG CRPF Awantipora/Anantnag, DIG BSF, DIG ITBP and all SSsP of South Kashmir Range and other senior officers.

The spokesperson said that DIG south, Matoo gave a detailed outline of the security arrangements, camping locations for companies of central armed police force (CAPF), location of polling booths & strong rooms and the security measures undertaken in the districts of South Kashmir.

“The induction of CAPF Coys and the logistic arrangements made for CAPF Coys were also reviewed. Special focus was laid on security of polling booths and strong rooms,” the official said.

The IGP Birdi emphasised the need for close coordination with all the security agencies and directed that proactive measures may be taken to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the electoral process.

“He also directed the officers to maintain close vigil on anti-national elements and also ensure safe and secure moments of security forces on National-Highways,” the spokesperson said.

Birdi also visited various camping locations of incoming CAPF companies in district Anantnag and took stock of the arrangements on-ground. He passed on spot directions with respect to providing adequate facilities for the officers and jawans of CAPF.

“The visit concluded with a comprehensive review of the strategies and action plans devised to ensure peaceful conduct of elections,” the spokesperson said.

The first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in a decade will be held in three phases on September 18 and 25, and October 1. This is also the first assembly polls in the restive region since its special status and statehood were scrapped five years ago and is likely to be the last step before the Union territory’s statehood is restored.

In the north Kashmir, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Baramulla, Maqsood-ul-Zaman and SSP Kupwara, Ghulam Jeelani visited the forward area of Keran on Line of Control (LoC) today to review the security situation and preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.

“During their visit, the officers conducted meetings with senior army officers stationed in the area to discuss the current security scenario in the border region. The primary focus of the meeting was to ensure a smooth and secure election process, particularly given the strategic location of Keran,” the spokesperson said.

The north Kashmir’s districts of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora are among the districts which will go to polls in the last and third phase of polling on October 01.

The spokesperson said that DIG north Zaman and SSP Kupwara Jeelani met with the people in the local area to instil confidence among the general public to vote freely and without fear and the commitment of District Police to safeguard the election process and ensure their safety.

“As part of the visit, the officers also inspected the Police Station Keran to assess the law-and-order situation and review preparations in place for the upcoming elections,” the spokesperson said.

On August 29, security forces shot dead three militants in two gunfights in two sectors of Kupwara district. Two terrorists were killed in Machhal and another in Tangdhar sectors, roughly 50 km apart, after security forces foiled separate infiltration bids in the Kupwara district of Kashmir, the officials had said.