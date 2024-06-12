Initiate talks with Pak to end terrorism in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Three terror attacks over the past three days in Jammu have triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition, who on Wednesday questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for making “hollow” claims of return of peace and normalcy in the region. Former Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (PTI)

Expressing concern over the surge in such incidents, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the country is demanding answers as to why those plotting against the country are not being caught under the BJP rule.

“Narendra Modi is busy responding to congratulatory messages and cannot even hear the cries of the families of the devotees who were brutally killed in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

The leaders of different political parties in J&K have also raised serious concern on the series of attacks.

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said talks with Pakistan should be initiated to end the violence in J&K. “Terrorism is not going to end unless there is understanding between the two nations. Terrorism will continue and we will have to face it,” Abdullah said adding that the tragedy is that innocent people are being killed “unless we wake up and find a solution to it.”

Former legislator and CPI (M) general secretary, MY Tarigami termed the attacks as deplorable. “Back-to-back attacks in Jammu region are deplorable. Administration’s claims of normalcy is starkly in contrast with the ground reality. It’s crucial to conduct a comprehensive introspection for gaining a thorough understanding and effectively addressing the situation,” he said.

PDP president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti termed the attacks senseless and cowardly. “Condemn the senseless cowardly terrorist attack in Doda last night. A huge matter of concern that three terror incidents have occurred in just a span of 72 hours. Why are these security lapses taking place in the first place? Prayers for the swift recovery of those injured,” Mehbooba wrote on X.

J&K Congress president Viqar Rasool said that the series of attacks in Jammu was worrisome. “The BJP’s entire leadership has been claiming that they were able to restore peace in J&K after abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of state into UT. Now I want to ask the Prime Minister and home minister where terrorists are coming from. We want a peaceful J&K so the government should take immediate steps to restore peace especially as the annual Amarnath Yatra is starting very soon,” Rasool said.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur said that this is handiwork of Pakistan based handlers to disturb peace in J&K. “Pakistan never wants to see peaceful situation in J&K so they are sending terrorists to disturb the peace of UT.”