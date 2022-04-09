INSO chief levels allegation against MDU V-C
Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) student wing INSO’s national president Pradeep Deswal on Friday levelled serious allegations against Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) vice-chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh that he had provided free auditorium on March 22 to some students, who were booked at PGIMS police station for stopping Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s cavalcade earlier.
Addressing a press conference, Deswal alleged that some student leaders, who were facing serious charges of attempt to murder, the Arms Act and booked in paper leak cases, had been provided the auditorium free of cost on March 22.
“The V-C has been giving shelter to such students, who had stopped the CM’s cavalcade and an FIR has been registered in this regard. The chief minister will attend an alumni meet at MDU tomorrow and we will hand over a memorandum to him in this regard. The V-C has been trying to disrupt the atmosphere of the varsity,” the INSO chief added.
An official spokesman of MDU said many student unions, including Bhagat Singh Chatra Morcha leaders, against whom Deswal levelled allegations had attended the MDU’s official programme on March 22 to pay tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom day.
“The programme was conducted by the varsity and the same is registered in the diary of the department of students’ welfare,” the spokesman added.
MDU V-C Prof Rajbir Singh and dean students’ welfare Prof Raj Kumar could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.
-
Robbers loot over ₹2 crore from cash van in Rohtak
Two bike-borne armed assailants allegedly looted a cash van of ₹2.62 crore after shooting at the security guard near an ATM in Rohtak's Sector 1 on Friday. Rohtak superintendent of police Udai Singh Meena said two bike-borne men were waiting near the ATM when the cash van reached there. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and robbery against two assailants.
-
Threatening mining contractor in Yamunanagar: Gangster Kala Rana in STF remand again
Eight days after remaining in the custody of special task force of the Haryana Police in connection with the murder of an Ambala-based goldsmith, dreaded gangster Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana was on Friday remanded again, this time for threatening a mining contractor and a BJP leader for extortion in Yamunanagar. The gangster was presented before a Yamunanagar court and sent to five-day STF remand, inspector Parveen Sharma said.
-
Delhi’s budget private schools seek recognition for pre-primary classes
A number of budget private schools in Delhi that were allocated students under the reserved categories in nursery and kindergarten until last year are no longer eligible to admit students to these classes for want of recognition for pre-primary classes, said the management of such schools. West Delhi's Rajdhani Public School is one such school. “It seems like the education department wants to reduce its spending on reimbursement for EWS/DG admissions,” Gupta said.
-
Centre flags Covid uptick in Haryana, four other states
The Centre has advised Delhi, Haryana Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram to take pre-emptive action in areas of concern to control any emerging spread of coronavirus infection after they reported a higher contribution to India's daily new Covid-19 cases. Haryana has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 367 new cases in the week ending (April 1) to 416 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 5.7% of India's new cases.
-
Consider pros and cons of all convictions while granting furlough to Ram Rahim in future: HC to Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that it would be appropriate for the Haryana government to consider pros and cons of all the convictions in the case of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, while considering his parole and furlough in future. He was granted 20 days furlough on February 7, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics