JeM militant associate held in J&K’s Kupwara

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a militant associate along with a hand grenade in the Handwara area in Kupwara district. Police identified the militant associate as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Tarathpora, Handwara. The cops said Bhat was associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

Police identified the militant associate as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Tarathpora, Handwara. The cops said Bhat was associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

A police spokesman said in a statement said that during checking at Ganai Mohalla Pazalpora Magam, a joint party of Handwara Police and Army (15RR) intercepted an individual who attempted to evade the joint party suspiciously. The man was apprehended by the alert joint party. “One hand grenade and other incriminating material were recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation reveals that he was working as a militant associate for proscribed militant outfit Jaish,” the spokesman said. A case has been registered and further investigation initiated, the official added.