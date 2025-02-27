Jalandhar ED makes first arrest in 2,200-crore ‘cloud particle’ fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate Jalandhar’s unit has arrested Arif Nisar, the founder of VueNow Marketing Services Ltd, in connection with the ₹2,200 crore cloud particle investment fraud case. The ED had on Monday conducted searches at Nisar’s premises in New Delhi as part of the money laundering investigation against M/s VueNow Marketing Services Ltd. and related entities and persons. (HT File)

This is the first arrest in the case.

The ED had on Monday conducted searches at Nisar’s premises in New Delhi as part of the money laundering investigation against M/s VueNow Marketing Services Ltd. and related entities and persons.

“The search resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents and records. Nisar was arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. He was produced before the special court (PMLA), Jalandhar, and sent to eight-day ED custody till March 4,” said an ED official.

On February 7, the ED had provisionally attached six immovable properties, 73 bank accounts and 26 luxury vehicles, valued at ₹178.12 crore, of the firm.

An ED official said Nisar’s firm, in connivance with other group entities, had lured investors into a fraudulent scheme under the guise of selling cloud particles. The company promised high rental returns through a sale and lease-back (SLB) model, despite lacking the necessary infrastructure for it.

The proceeds of the crime were used for personal purposes, diverted through shell entities, and invested in properties and luxury vehicles.

“The ED had given key persons, including CEO Sukhwinder Singh Kharour, opportunities to join investigation but they failed to do so. Till date, none of them, including Kharour, has joined probe and left thousands of their investors in the lurch,” an official said.

The probe had been initiated on the basis of an FIR registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, by Gautam Budh Nagar police, Noida, Police, Uttar Pradesh.